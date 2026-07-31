Exclusive – Bernie Moreno: Coronavirus Pandemic Taught Americans to ‘Never, Never Give Up Your Freedoms’

Americans can “never, never” give up their freedoms, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) told Breitbart News Daily when asked for the major takeaway from the coronavirus pandemic.

“What coming out of this COVID experience? What have you learned about human nature, or what lessons should we know about human nature?” host Mike Slater asked Moreno. “Because there’ll be another thing like this that we need to learn from to make sure we don’t do it all over. So, what do we need to know?”

“Never, never give up your freedoms,” Moreno said. “Never give up your liberty. Like never, ever, ever, ever do what we did during COVID.”

Moreno said he believes the pandemic was a “test” of sorts, and sadly, the American people failed it, giving up their freedoms in a time of fear.

“I think it was a test. I think honestly, the American people failed. We complied in a way that we should never have complied,” the Ohio senator said, adding one final warning.

“And the other lesson is a political one: the Democrats instinctively want to control us. If you think about all the policy differences that we have, we think this or that. Fundamentally, at their core, Democrats, when they’re given power, their intent is to control the behavior of the people who they govern,” Moreno explained, pointing to the very words of the Founding Fathers.

“I look at what our Founders said right at Declaration of Independence. You know, you know where they say life, liberty, pursuit of happiness. Everybody stops there. It’s the next words that really matter, which is governments are created among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,” Moreno said, explaining that these leaders did not have the consent of the American people during the pandemic.

“They did not have our consent during COVID, and we should never ever allow any government of any political party to ever control us in that way, where we give up our freedoms and our liberties,” he said. “Never.”

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