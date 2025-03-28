WATCH: Buildings Collapse When Violent Earthquake Hits Southeast Asia

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake slammed Myanmar and nearby Thailand on Friday, and video shows the moments buildings collapsed and people ran away in fear.

The quake’s epicenter was in Mandalay, which is Myanmar’s second largest city, the Associated Press (AP) reported, noting that an aftershock at 6.4 magnitude hit afterwards.

“Photos from the capital of Naypyidaw showed multiple buildings used to house civil servants destroyed by the quake, and rescue crews pulling victims from the rubble,” the outlet said.

“Myanmar’s government said blood was in high demand in the hardest-hit areas. Images of buckled and cracked roads in Mandalay and damaged highways as well as the collapse of a bridge and dam raised further concerns about how rescuers would even reach some areas in a country already enduring a widespread humanitarian crisis,” the article continued.

Meanwhile, video footage showed a high-rise building in Bangkok appearing to sway back and forth as people were heard screaming in the background. The clip also showed a train rocking back and forth and a building collapsing:

Now, thousands of people are feared to have died during the earthquake in Southeast Asia, the New York Post reported on Friday.

“Although the extent of death and destruction wasn’t immediately clear, the US Geological Survey (USGS) issued a red alert — estimating that deaths could range between 1,000 and 10,000,” the outlet said.

Another video shows a skyscraper collapsing as people stood by and record it on their phones. However, once the building starts to come down, they run for safety. A massive cloud of dust was seen climbing into the sky after the building went down:

“While the area where the quake struck is prone to earthquakes, they are usually not so big and it is rare for them to felt in the Thai capital, which sits on a river delta and is at moderate risk for quakes,” the AP article said.

At least three people were killed in Bangkok amid a building’s collapse, and 90 individuals were missing, explained Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. Seven people had reportedly been rescued from the area after the quake.

More video shows cars trying to navigate around huge cracks in the pavement on Myanmar’s roadways:

Per the Post, a mosque in the Myanmar town called Taungoo partially collapsed, leaving three people dead.

In a CBS Mornings report, the outlet shared video footage showing a massive pile of rubble after one of the buildings came down in Bangkok:

A reporter for the outlet said the fact the earthquake was shallow was the reason why it was so violent and felt at such great distances.