Artemis II Astronaut Shares Video of Earth Disappearing Behind Moon

Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman shared a video, taken on an iPhone, of the Earth disappearing, as he and the other astronauts traveled around the Moon.

In a post on X, Wiseman explained that he “could barely see the Moon through the docking hatch window,” and described the iPhone as being “the perfect size to catch the view.” Wiseman’s post comes after he and fellow astronauts Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on April 10, after completing their mission of flying around the Moon.

“Only one chance in this time,” Wiseman wrote. “Like watching sunset at the beach from the most foreign seat in the cosmos, I couldn’t resist a cell phone video of Earthset.”

Wiseman continued to share that in his video, people could “hear the shutter on the Nikon” as Koch was “hammering away on 3-shot brackets and capturing those exceptional Earthset photos” through a 400mm lens.

Glover had been “in window 3 watching,” with Hansen.

“I could barely see the Moon through the docking hatch window but the iPhone was the perfect size to catch the view,” Wiseman continued. “This is uncropped, uncut with 8x zoom which is quite comparable to the view of the human eye. Enjoy.”

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Wiseman has previously shared that when he and the other astronauts had returned to Earth after completing their mission, he “broke down in tears” when he saw the Navy chaplain’s cross — while on the U.S. Navy ship that they were taken to after being extracted from their capsule.

“I’m not really a religious person, but there was just no other avenue for me to explain anything or to experience anything, so I just asked for the Navy chaplain to come visit us for a minute,” Wiseman shared. “When that man walked in — I’d never met him before in my life, but I saw the cross on his collar, and I just broke down in tears. It’s very hard to fully grasp what we just went through.”