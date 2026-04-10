The astronauts from NASA’s Artemis II mission were rescued from their capsule when they splashed down on Earth after completing their mission of flying around the Moon.

In a video from Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) that was posted to X, astronauts Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen were seen exiting the capsule one by one onto lifeboats.

NASA was reported to be planning to “extract the astronauts from the Orion spacecraft,” after which they would be flown “via helicopter to a U.S. Navy ship,” NBC News reported.

After being rescued from the capsule, the astronauts were reported to be “onboard the USS John P. Murtha,” according to the outlet.

“All four of the Artemis II astronauts have been successfully extracted from the Orion spacecraft following splashdown and are now on the USS John P. Murtha,” NASA confirmed in a post on X. “Next up, they will be escorted to the medical bay where they will undergo post-mission medical evaluations.”

Breitbart News’s Amy Furr reported that the astronauts splashed down in the Pacific Ocean and that the “Orion capsule dropped into the water after its parachutes deployed”:

The crew’s Orion capsule dropped into the water after its parachutes deployed, and an announcer in the Mission Control room said, “From the pages of Jules Vern to a modern-day mission to the moon, a new chapter of the exploration of our celestial neighbor is complete: Integrity’s astronauts back on Earth.”

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump congratulated the astronauts on their mission, stating that the “entire trip was spectacular, and the landing was perfect.”

“Congratulations to the Great and Very Talented Crew of Artemis II,” Trump said. “The entire trip was spectacular, the landing was perfect and, as President of the United States, I could not be more proud! I look forward to seeing you all at the White House soon. We’ll be doing it again and then, next step, Mars!”