Trans Activist Pledges to Send Hormone Drugs to Youth Across State Lines

A transgender activist has pledged to send hormone replacement drugs across state lines to youth who are not legally able to obtain the substances in their states.

Eli Erlick, a transgender activist, organizer, and public speaker, has pledged to send prescription drugs across the country, particularly to states that have criminalized the use of hormone replacement therapy on minors.

In a now-deleted Instagram post Erlick announced, “There are over 20 states trying to criminalize hormone therapy, particularly for trans youth. So my friends and I had an idea: sending out our extra prescriptions around the country. If you need hormones, I’m working with a distribution network to get you access.”

The post continued “Everything is free, no questions asked. We have hundreds of doses of testosterone, estradiol, and spironolactone available right now. All are prescribed by doctors and unused.” Both estradiol and spironolactone are used by men who are attempting to present themselves as women.

Erlick once again noted that the drugs are illegal in the states where he intends to send them, writing, “These laws are outrageous and I can’t wait for them to be overturned. In the meantime, DM me if you need HRT.”

A guide from the United States Department of Justice states that “It is illegal to use prescription drugs without a valid prescription or to distribute them.”

According to his website, Erlick is a pro-trans activist and the co-founder of an organization called “Trans Student Educational Resources,” an activist organization that seeks to embed pro-transgender ideology in the educational system. Erlick is a PhD candidate at the University of California Santa Cruz and studies “transgender history.”

Erlick has advocated for transgenderism in various media outlets, including the New York Times, CNN, Buzzfeed, Rolling Stone, Al Jazeera, Time, and USA Today. Erlick was even called one of “the new faces of feminism” by Teen Vogue.

Erlick frequently advocates for leftist gender ideology on social media. In one post, Erlick wore a shirt that said “stop cissing children” as a counter to those on the right speaking out against attempts to encourage children to become transgender.

Erlick has also posed with a step-by-step diagram of a sex change operation in a post that calls for “health education that focuses on trans health” in schools. The activist also states that “we should start conversations on sexual health, gender identity, and growing up” in elementary school.

Erlick and the University of California Santa Cruz Department of Feminist Studies did not immediately return a request for comment.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com