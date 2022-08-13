Toyota Sponsors Lesson on ‘First Steps’ of Drag Artistry for Children

Toyota sponsored an event for “LGBTQ+ Youth” that featured a performance from a drag performer and a workshop on “the first steps of becoming a fabulous drag performer.”

The event, called “Models of Pride,” was hosted by the Los Angeles LGBT Center and was intended for those 24 years and younger. No minimum age was listed on the website. The Los Angeles LGBT Center described it as “the world’s largest free conference for LGBTQ+ youth and their allies.”

The event featured a performance from drag performer Dew Mi Moore and was hosted by “Mayhem Miller,” who previously appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Miller told the crowd of children “When I was young, we didn’t have anything like this. You are going to change our future and I love every single one of you.” The event reportedly attracted roughly 400 attendees, including both kids and their parents.

Models of Pride also hosted breakout workshop sessions, including one titled “Drag Isn’t a Race” that focused on “learning the history of drag and taking the first steps of becoming a fabulous drag performer.”

A workshop titled “Where Do You Fit In?” explored the “LGBTQ+ community’s subcultures” in order to “find your chosen community.”

Toyota donates over $100K to the Los Angeles LGBT Center on an annual basis, as does George Soros’s Open Society Foundation. Cedars Sinai also gives over $100K to the organization annually, as does Gilead, and several other companies in the pharmaceutical or healthcare industries. Breitbart News has previously documented connections between the healthcare industry and the movement to normalize transgenderism.

The organization receives support from a number of different financial institutions, including Wells Fargo, Union Bank, Citi Bank, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, First Republic Bank, and US Bank. Other corporations that subsidize the organization include Boeing, American Airlines, Comcast NBC Universal, Hasbro, Nike, and Target.

