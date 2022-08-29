A ten-year-old child, the world’s youngest transgender model, lives with her transgender mother and her mother’s trans partner and is set to undergo surgery at age 16.

Noella McMaher has recently garnered attention for modeling at the New York Fashion Week. The boy reportedly told his parents that he was a girl at age two.

He then began socially transitioning and presenting himself as a girl at just four years old. His name was legally changed when he was seven.

Noella’s mom used feminine pronouns in reference to her son and remarked, “She would refuse to wear boy clothes and have tantrums because she was so young. She knew what she wanted, but didn’t have the words to say it … I should have known earlier, as she hated anything masculine, so I brought her to a gender clinic.”

Noella reportedly told medical professionals at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago that he was a girl.

It has been revealed by Reduxx that the child apparently lives with his biological mother and her partner, who are both transgender. Noella’s biological mom, Dee McMaher, is a social justice activist.

The outlet reports that Noella’s mother, Dee McMaher, “appears to be on hormone replacement therapy, and recently had a cosmetic mastectomy” before going on to note that “both she and her current partner are females who identify as trans masculine.”

A biography from the Point Foundation, a pro-trans organization, states that Dee McMaher is a “deaf, gay, transgender person with a background in LGBTQIA+ advocacy.”



The biography refers to McMaher with the pronoun “they” and says that she has “spent the last 10 years working as an educator and advocate for transgender children and their families.”

Dee McMaher told the Chicago Parent that she was planning on having her child undergo sex change operations at age 16 after he receives puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

Dee McMaher and Noella’s biological father, Timothy McCord, are divorced. McCord was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse in 2016. McMaher attempted but failed to get McCord charged with a hate crime, claiming that McCord broke Noella’s arm while trying to make Noella wear boy’s pajamas.

Now, McMaher is in a relationship with another individual who identifies as transgender.

Sinead Watson, a detransitioner, told Reduxx, “I cannot believe this child was affirmed at such a young age. I cannot believe this child – this baby – was deemed wrong as young as 2. And legal changes as [sic] 6? This whole case is abhorrent.”

Watson also contended that Noella’s mother and her partner “are forcing their own ideological ideas onto their innocent baby” and said that sex change operations should be viewed as “child abuse.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com