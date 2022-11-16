Boeing Gave $20K to Woke Student Activism Conference

Boeing donated $20,000 to fund a conference that trains teenagers to become social justice activists for the transgender and diversity agendas.

Boeing says that the donation, archived here, funds “a conference for high school students to connect on current issues, including racial inequity and social justice.” Called “Youth Celebrate Diversity,” the conference trains teens to become woke activists and advocate for transgenderism, Critical Race Theory, and amnesty for illegal immigrants.

One conference for those in Wyoming and Northern Colorado included a session called “Allyship 101,” asking “Do you know what it takes to be an ally and uncover your own biases?” The description reads “In this workshop we will provide common language around equity and allyship, as well as strategies to address injustice and inequity in your communities.”

“Student Activism 101” was the name of another session. The description reads, “Submerge yourself into the world of activism! Learn from others who have come before about what it means to be an activist” and “ways to get involved in activism.”

One session asks “Am I Casually Oppressing my Peers?” It features conversation on microaggressions and unconscious bias.

“Queer in a Small Town” encourages participants to “Discover local LGBTQIA+ history and amplify that voice that may be calling to your inner queer-self to provide visibility in a world that wasn’t built for us” as well as to take part in pro-trans activism. “Engage with how we can safely advocate for local queer and trans communities through activism and solidarity,” it reads.

Students who are American citizens are informed that they have “citizen privilege” in one session, where students “discuss allyship for students with citizen privilege and networking opportunities for allies and immigrant students.”

The conference encourages attendees to create “a Strong Inclusion and Justice Club at Your School.” The session is for teachers and adults who are “interested in creating a diversity/inclusion/social justice club at your own school.”

The organization’s “foundational concepts” page on their website includes an “oppression matrix,” which promotes Critical Race Theory, as well as the claims of privilege and oppression more broadly asserted by Cultural Marxism.

A glossary of terms compiled by Youth Celebrate Diversity includes terms like “abolitionist teaching,” “accomplice,” “activist,” and “BIPOC.” The word “folx” is also included and defined as “a gender- and trans-inclusive way of writing “folks,” before adding, “This term is preferred to avoid saying, “ladies and gentlemen”, which emphasizes the gender binary.”

“Immigration justice” is exemplified in part by “a clear path to citizenship for undocumented workers” and the “demilitarization of the U.S.-Mexico border” according to the glossary. Other terms include “transphobia,” “two spirit,” “white privilege,” “white savior,” and “white supremacy.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.