WATCH: Trans Activist Dylan Mulvaney Pretends to be a Six-Year-Old Girl in TikTok Video

Transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney posted a video where he pretends to be a six-year-old girl.

In the video, Mulvaney lip syncs along with audio that says “I am Eloise. I am six. I’m a city child, I live at the Plaza Hotel, which is huge, and wonderful, and tres elegante, especially at Christmas time!”

The line comes from a fictional book called “Eloise” about a young girl who lives in the hotel that her mother owns.

Ok this is creepy as fuck. Dylan Mulvaney sympathizers need to stop. pic.twitter.com/ICDldHAQHR — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) March 19, 2023

Mulvaney, a man who identifies as a woman, is wearing a bow in his hair, as well as high-knee socks and a skirt.

Dylan Mulvaney is a 26 year old man dressing up as 6 year old girl. The woke media want you to think this is normal. In fact they want you to celebrate it. As a society we have completely lost our way. This is a slippery slope to paedophilia and I refuse to pretend otherwise. — Layah Heilpern (@LayahHeilpern) March 19, 2023

The pro-trans activist previously met with President Joe Biden, where the two spoke out against legislation in various states that defends children from medical interventions, including puberty blockers, cross sex hormones, and even surgeries, that seek to change a patient’s sex.

Mulvaney gained prominence with his TikTok videos, which he calls “days of girlhood,” where he publicly documents his attempt to transition from a man into a woman.

The activist has also made videos calling female genatalia a “barbie pocket” and encouraging people to “normalize women having bulges.”

Dylan Mulvaney, Joe Biden, and radical left-wing lunatics want to make this absurdity normal. pic.twitter.com/44oJMBh1Cn — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 25, 2022

In addition, Mulvaney was also featured in a video with Ulta Beauty, one of the biggest cosmetics companies in America.

The video, titled “The Beauty of Girlhood,” featured a conversation between Mulvaney and David Lopez, who described himself as “genderfluid.”

Trans 👏 Girls 👏 Can 👏 Do 👏It 👏 All! Tune into the latest episode of The Beauty Of… where host @DavidLopezzz sits down with guest Dylan Mulvaney to chat all things girlhood 💝 Watch now: https://t.co/tCRfEryYkZ pic.twitter.com/uaXJqEBQI9 — Ulta Beauty (@ultabeauty) October 13, 2022

“I know I can find love, I know I can still be a performer, I know I can have a family. I want to be a mom one day — and I absolutely can!” Mulvaney falsely claimed in one clip from the interview before adding “the narrative still has a long way to go.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com