A transgender content creator posed with a rifle for a social media video just weeks before the attack at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kayla Denker, a content creator who identifies as a transgender woman, brandished a rifle in a video clip on March 5.

“While advocating just for trans people to ‘arm ourselves’ is not any kind of a solution to the genocide we are facing,” the caption read in part. “I do want to say that if you transphobes do try to come for me…”

This video came just weeks before the attack on the Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennesse, on March 27. As Breitbart News noted, the suspect in the case identified as transgender.

Newsweek reported that though Denker’s Twitter account is now set to private, the account’s bio at one point read, “The FBI’s joint terrorism task force contacted *me* to let me know that they are watching *YALL harassers,* not me. Because I didn’t do anything wrong.”

The New York Post reached out to the FBI for comment:

FBI officials declined to comment on any “specific claims” when reached Thursday by The Post, but said agents remain vigilant to “detect, disrupt and dismantle” any threats that may emerge related to Saturday’s “Trans Day of Vengeance.” “As always, we ask members of the public to report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement,” the FBI’s national press office said in a statement. “Additionally, membership in a group is not illegal in and of itself. In fact, it is protected by the First Amendment. “The FBI will never open an investigation based solely on protected First Amendment activity. We focus on individuals who commit or intend to commit violence and criminal activity that constitutes a federal crime or poses a threat to national security.”

Denker later responded to some of the media coverage of the initial clip in a Youtube video and claimed to have been ““getting death threats from transphobes for quite a while.”