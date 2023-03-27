Police: Suspect in Christian School Shooting Identified as Transgender

The 28-year-old individual who allegedly attacked Nashville’s Covenant School has been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who police indicate identified as transgender.

Police believe Hale was a former student at the Christian school.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department chief John Drake indicated at a press conference that Hale “does identify as transgender.”

Here is the CLIP confirming by Nashville Police Chief that Audrey Hale "Identifed as Trangender" pic.twitter.com/19os9bGQiK — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) March 27, 2023

Three students and three adults were shot and killed during the attack, Breitbart News reported. Hale was confronted and killed by law enforcement.

During live coverage on FOX News Chief Drake said Hale was armed with three firearms, at least two of which were legally obtained.

The Christian school did not have armed resource officers on campus when the attack occurred, FOX News’ John Roberts indicated.

