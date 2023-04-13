Conservative women are celebrating their actual womanhood after transgender Dylan Mulvaney marked his so-called “365th Day of Girlhood.”

Mulvaney, who is Bud Light’s controversial spokesperson, had a show in March to “celebrate having dressed up as a woman for 365 days,” the Blaze reported Wednesday.

The event’s website said:

Actress, content creator, and TikTok sensation Dylan Mulvaney made her grand return to the stage in a one-night-only variety show celebrating her 365th Day of Girlhood on Monday, March 13th, 2023! Streamed live from New York City’s iconic Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center, Dylan Mulvaney’s Day 365 Live! marked one full year since Dylan began publicly sharing her journey in her viral “Days of Girlhood” series.

In a video on March 13, Mulvaney was tagged in a clip of himself getting ready to appear on the Drew Barrymore Show while wearing pink outfits and makeup.

“I think me and Drew are going to be a match made in heaven!” Mulvaney told followers:

In a social media post on Tuesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) shared an image of herself holding an American flag and told followers, “Today, I celebrate 13,262 days of being a woman.”

“I’ve been pregnant five times (miscarried in 2012) and gave birth to a four incredible boys that came out of my womb,” she continued:

“Any day now, one of those four boys will make me a grandmother. Womanhood is so much more than just dressing up in makeup and a skirt for internet videos,” she added.

In addition, Republican Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas said she was celebrating “13,615 days of being a woman,” adding she gave birth to four children:

“There is no greater pain and greater joy than becoming a mother,” Flores concluded.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Twitter account MAGA Barbie shared an image of Mulvaney and said he is “making a career out of mocking women. Getting paid thousands to do such.”

“He’s always been a fame chaser. Tried everything to be famous, but that didn’t get him the fame he craved, so he decided to pretend to be a girl,” the post read:

“Dylan will always be a man,” it concluded.