Voya Investment Management hosted a scholarship and internship program that excluded white students from participation on the basis of their race.

Voya Investment Management listed, a non-white racial identity as one of the eligibility requirements for their Financial Services Diversity Scholars Program. The scholarship’s requirements have been archived here.

The company noted that applicants “must meet all of the following criteria” before going on to demand that applicants “Self-identify as Black or African American; Hispanic or Latino; American Indian or Alaska Native American; Asian; Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander; or multi-racial.”

Acceptance into the diversity scholars program secures an applicant a $10,000 scholarship, a paid summer internship, and a “sponsor mentor.”

The program was specifically available to students at either Morehouse College or Spelman College, both of which are located in Atlanta, Georgia. Although both colleges are historically African American, the program was not specifically intended for black students and only excluded white applicants.

Voya Investment Management is a “one of the 50 largest managers of institutional assets globally,” their website explains. It also notes that they oversee a whopping “$330 billion* in assets for institutions, financial intermediaries and individual investors.”

The company claims that they are an equal opportunity employer, saying on their website that “Voya Financial is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce. This governs all decisions related to employment, including selection, development and compensation.”

It goes on to say, “We believe that all employees must be treated fairly, with respect, and in a manner free from discrimination and harassment” despite the company hosting an internship and scholarship opportunity that excludes white applicants on the basis of their race.

This is far from the first instance of a powerful company purposefully engaging in racial discrimination. A report from the Washington Free Beacon found that Google set strict caps on the number of white and Asian applicants they were willing to accept for a fellowship program.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com