Abortion Giant Planned Parenthood Claims Virginity Is a ‘Social Construct’

Pro-abortion giant Planned Parenthood claimed Thursday that virginity is a “social construct,” designed to oppress women and girls.

“The idea of virginity comes from outdated — let’s be real, patriarchal— ways of thinking that hurts everyone,” the organization tweeted over a picture of a billboard that states, “Virginity is a social construct.”

The organization, whose political arm notably lobbies for abortion-on-demand, the removal of parental consent and notification laws, and “gender-affirming care,” has previously acknowledged the existence of virginity but has considered it a “concept” for years.

“It’s not weird to cry after losing your virginity,” the organization tweeted in 2012, linking to a question and answer page that talks about how it is “normal” to cry after having sex for the first time because “losing your virginity is often an emotional experience.”

In 2013, the organization linked to an article about “how many American males lose their virginity every day.”

Then, in 2019, Planned Parenthood tweeted, “Idk who needs to hear this but virginity is a made-up social construct, and it has absolutely nothing to do with your hymen.”

A virgin is someone who’s never had sex. But “sex” means different things to different people, so “virginity” does too. Many don't care what it means or think it matters. Whatever you believe, the fact is you can’t tell if someone’s had sex by checking their hymen. — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) November 6, 2019

Even though Planned Parenthood said virginity is “made up,” the next tweet in the organization’s thread reads:

A virgin is someone who’s never had sex. But “sex” means different things to different people, so “virginity” does too. Many don’t care what it means or think it matters. Whatever you believe, the fact is you can’t tell if someone’s had sex by checking their hymen.

Commenters overwhelmingly rejected Planned Parenthood’s claim that virginity is make-believe.

“Groomers,” one commenter wrote.

“Either you’ve had sex or you haven’t. How is that a ‘social construct?'” another user wrote.

“Me thinks someone must be losing business or why the hell would they be tweeting something like this?!” another commenter wrote.

Planned Parenthood notably performed the second-highest number of abortions in its history and saw record-high revenue during its 2021-2022 fiscal year, according to the organization’s annual report released in April of this year. The abortion giant performed 374,155 abortions, according to the report, titled “Relentless.” That number is down from 383,460 abortions the previous year, the highest number recorded in the organization’s history.

However, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and returned the issue of abortion to individual states, many abortion clinics have shut down or stopped offering abortions in pro-life states. Planned Parenthood also has plans to lay off national staff to boost funding for regional affiliates.

