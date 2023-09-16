A Minnesota woman is suing the doctors who performed a double mastectomy on her when she was 16 years old as part of her treatment for gender dysphoria.

Luka Hein, 21, began experiencing mental health issues when she was 13 years old. Her parents were in the middle of a divorce, and she also began an inappropriate relationship with an older man online. It was at this time that Hein began feeling uncomfortable with her developing breasts and her period, and she soon sought the medical guidance of the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Within 55 minutes of her first session, Dr. Megan Smith-Sallans diagnosed Hein with gender identity disorder, according to the complaint filed in the District Court of Douglas County, Nebraska.

“By immediately affirming Luka, Defendants developed a type of transgender tunnel vision that blocked out the other factors that were or may have been the cause or causes of Luka’s dysphoria,” the complaint reads.

By that time, Hein had had several psychiatric hospitalizations, and she had been diagnosed with depression and generalized anxiety disorder.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Detransitioner Luka Hein takes legal action against the University of Nebraska Medical Center for manipulating her into a double mastectomy at age 16. She joins Chloe Cole and Layla Jane in the fight to hold radical doctors at gender clinics accountable for… pic.twitter.com/zangIbsyl2 — Center for American Liberty (@Liberty_Ctr) September 13, 2023

“I was going through the darkest and most chaotic time in my life, and instead of being given the help I needed, these doctors affirmed that chaos into reality,” Hein told the Daily Mail.

There were multiple red flags that should have prevented Dr. Perry Johnson from going through with the “top surgery.” For instance, Hein was not placed on hormone treatment.

“By rushing Luka to surgery without first placing her on hormone treatments for at least one year, Defendants violated even the pro-transgender World Professional Association for Transgender Health (“WPATH”) standard of care for breast removal surgery,” the complaint reads.

After the double mastectomy, Hein started taking testosterone for four years, which caused “heart irregularities, aching joints, and pelvic pain.”

In May, Nebraska lawmakers passed a law banning “gender-affirming” surgery in minors.