WATCH: Former Dallas Cowboy Josh Brent Shot with Stun Gun During Arrest

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Josh Brent was subdued with a stun gun by Texas police when witnesses called in a complaint about a man walking around and talking to himself.

The former NFL player, who left the league in 2014 after a four-season career with the Cowboys, was confronted by the police near a Wendy’s restaurant in Coppell, Texas, on Sunday, according to the New York Post.

Video shot through the window of the restaurant picks up after the officers, and the player became physical. It shows a shirtless Brent breaking away from the police, and running a short distance before police again begin attempting to subdue him. At one point it is clear that an officer is using a stun gun on Brent.

A witness said that Brent could be heard telling the officers, “I’m a Cowboy, you can Google me. I’m Josh Brent.”

The police were called after witnesses felt that Brent was acting strangely. One witness told the media that Brent seemed very confused during the arrest.

“He was sitting on the ground, this was after he had been tased, and he was kind of just looking up at them dazed,” Nicholas Forte told KTVT. “He had been saying, ‘Just Google me.’ He wasn’t really saying, ‘I’m Josh Brent.’ He was just saying, ‘Google me, I’m a Cowboy.'”

Brent was charged with public intoxication, assaulting a public servant, and resisting arrest. Other charges could also be leveled against the 31-year-old former player.

Brent has had problems with intoxication in the past. In 2014 he was convicted of intoxication in the death of teammate Jerry Brown who was a passenger in Brent’s car when Brent crashed his vehicle. The police said Brent was twice the legal alcohol limit.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.