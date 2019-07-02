Former NFL QB Anthony Wright Shot Multiple Times During Domestic Dispute

Former NFL quarterback Anthony Wright is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times during a domestic dispute, the Independent Tribune reports.

Wright was found by police at 12:49 p.m. Monday night, in Concord, North Carolina. The former South Carolina player had been shot multiple times, though his condition is listed as stable.

According to the New York Post, “According to police, Wright and his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend had a verbal spat that escalated when the man came to drop off his daughter. Concord police have identified William “Willie” Moses Hooker Jr. as the shooter, and issued a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.”

Anthony wright played in the NFL for six years. During that time he served as a backup quarterback with Dallas, Baltimore, Cincinnati, and the New York Giants. Wright played in 31 games, 19 as a starter, and threw for 20 touchdowns and 3,590 yards.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn