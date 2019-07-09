WATCH: Former NFL Player Gets Tased, Fights with Cops in Wild Arrest Video

Malik McDowell, a former 2nd round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks, was arrested in February for assaulting a police officer. Now, the intense arrest footage has been released.

TMZ has obtained video of the incident, which shows McDowell getting tased after walking away from the officer, sitting on the floor of a store, and refusing to follow commands. Though, the taser did not seem to hinder McDowell. The former player rose to his feet after getting tased and then fought with the officer.

Watch:

The incident took place in February, in Lathrup Village, Michigan. As can be seen in the video, the officer tells McDowell to remain in his vehicle. However, McDowell refuses, and continues inside the convenience store. After sitting on the floor and refusing to lay on his stomach, all the while demanding to see a supervisor, the officer tases him.

McDowell then appears to rip the electrodes out, and then goes after the officer.

The struggle continues until other officers arrive on the scene and assist in subduing the 300 pound former lineman.

According to TMZ Sports, “Cops say McDowell ‘had a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from his persons’ — but they did not specify if they smelled alcohol or drugs.

“McDowell was eventually charged with 2 counts of felony assaulting and resisting, 1 misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.”