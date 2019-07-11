WATCH: Redskins’ Josh Norman Hurdles Bull in Pamplona, Spain

Everyone has their own offseason workout regimen, but what Josh Norman just did in Pamplona, Spain, is definitely next level.

Norman was in Pamplona for the annual running of the bulls. But instead of running with the bull, or away from it, as most people would do, the Skins #1 corner decided to run directly at the bull. But not to worry, Norman put a move on the enraged beast that left him dazzled.

Watch:

Redskins CB Josh Norman is out here JUMPING OVER bulls in Pamplona 😧 pic.twitter.com/QzZhg02Any — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

“I had to face the bull straight on,” Norman said later on Instagram. “It was fun. It was worth it. It was really worth it.”

The bewildered reaction of the bull is what made it “worth it” to me, not sure what made it worth it to Norman, but to each his own. Though, it’s doubtful Norman would have said it was worth it if he had been hurt.

As Pro Football Talk reports, “Had he hurt himself while avoiding the bull (something which will be infinitely harder upon his return to Washington), the team could have placed him on the non-football injury list, and withheld his $11 million salary.”

It’s a really good thing that Norman stuck that landing.

