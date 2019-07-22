Arena League Team Robbed During a Game

Being up 46-0 at halftime has to be quite a thrill, but coming back into the locker room and realizing you’ve been robbed of $3,000 and a ring, is probably a bit deflating.

Such a fate befell the Carolina Cobras of the Arena League on Sunday.

As the Cobras made their way onto the locker room, likely thinking it was their lucky day after piling up a 46-0 lead over the New York Streets, it was discovered that a thief had robbed the team while they were on the field, making off with $3,000 and a ring.

The game was canceled after the theft was discovered.

According to the New York Post:

Cops said Monday they are reviewing videos from the arena and have a person of interest in the theft. It was unclear how the crook got into the locker room or what security, if any, was outside the away team’s room. Teams are responsible for providing security when they play at the 5,000-seat Westchester County Center, located in White Plains, as part of the county’s contract with the Arena Football League, according to authorities.

The Streets issued a statement on the incident, “The County Center is working with the New York Streets to issue patrons refunds. The Streets sincerely apologize to the Cobras organization — including their players, coaches, ownership — and the fans of the Streets and the National Arena League.”

Incredibly, this isn’t the first time there’s been a team-related robbery at the Westchester County Center. A dancer for the Streets had $1,000 in rent money stolen from her earlier this month.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn