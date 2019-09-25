WATCH: Michael Vick Rips Cam Newton’s Style: Football Isn’t ‘A Fashion Show’

Former Falcons quarterback Michael Vick had some serious words for current Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, during an appearance on FS1.

During a discussion on FS1’s Speak for Yourself, Vick specifically took issue with Newton’s bizarre choice of outfits.

“I didn’t like it,” Vick stated. “You got everybody watching, including your teammates. This is not a fashion show. This is football.”

Watch:

.@MichaelVick says he isn’t a fan of Cam Newton's fashion in the locker room "This isn’t a fashion show. This is football." pic.twitter.com/2S9TiVUF6D — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) September 23, 2019

Vick, however, didn’t stop there. He then went on to question Newton’s leadership.

“It’s a different demeanor, a different approach you gotta take as far as your appearance and everything, man,” Vick explained. “Everything plays a factor at the quarterback position.”

Newton struggled in the early going this season, and has since been sidelined with an ankle injury. Kyle Allen has served as Carolina’s starter.

