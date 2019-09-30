Cardinals Reporter Helps Save a Life in Cub’s Dugout

St. Louis Cardinals reporter Derrick Goold is being hailed as a hero for performing CPR on a fellow media member in the Cubs dugout, keeping him alive until paramedics could arrive.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports reporter saw that videographer Mike Flannary was in distress and quickly moved to put his training as both a pool lifeguard and Eagle Scout to work, according to the New York Post.

The Cardinals’ stadium doctor, David Tan, insisted that Goold’s actions saved Flannary’s life. “It was the early CPR by Derrick Goold that probably saved his life,” the doctor said. “Derrick wasn’t afraid. He didn’t hesitate. And he did it.”

Doctor Tan also credited Goold with what the medical field calls a “clinical save.”

Cardinals security director Phil Melcher also praised the Dispatch writer saying, “You cannot discount that, at all,” Melcher told the paper of Goold giving CPR. “I absolutely thanked him.”

Flannary has been listed in critical but stable condition, according to the paper.

Goold’s proud wife jumped to twitter to praise her husband.

“My husband is a dogged, intrepid reporter and an incredible writer,” she wrote. “More importantly, [Goold] is also a damn good person, who jumps in to help when and where he is needed. Hoping the gentleman he assisted today makes a full and quick recovery.”

