WATCH: Trump Campaign Runs Ad Blasting Democrats During World Series Finale

The Trump re-election campaign launched an ad blistering the Democrats during Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

The ad touted the president’s successes including “obliterating ISIS,” and “cutting illegal immigration in half.

“But the Democrats would rather focus on impeachment and phony investigations, ignoring the real issues,” the ad notes.

“He’s no Mr. Nice Guy, but sometimes it takes a Donald Trump to change Washington,” the TV commercial continued.

Campaign chief Brad Parscale later tweeted the half-minute ad that slammed the Democrats for a sham impeachment.

Game 7 World Series ad, 1 year out. #WeAreComing and fighting for the forgotten Americans. "He's no Mr. Nice Guy, but sometimes it takes a Donald Trump to change Washington." pic.twitter.com/DSqh6RpaGt — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 31, 2019

The Washington Nationals finally prevailed in Game 7, this year, with a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday evening. The World Series has gone seven games several times in the last decade including in 2011, 2014, 2016, and 2017.

President Trump immediately congratulated the Nats for their big win.

“Congratulations to the Washington Nationals on a great season and an incredible World Series,” Trump wrote on Twitter after the game. “Game 7 was amazing!”

Congratulations to the Washington Nationals on a great season and an incredible World Series. Game 7 was amazing! @Nationals — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

