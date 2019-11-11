Report: Amazon Owner Jeff Bezos Wants to Buy an NFL Team

The NFL’s owners say they would welcome the inclusion of billionaire Jeff Bezos, who is now rumored as being interested in buying a pro football team.

According to CBS Sports, Bezos has been palling around with several league owners lately, and with his growing profile among the NFL’s deep pockets, some are already saying he would be a welcome addition to their exclusive club.

Bezos is already well known as one of the wealthiest people in the world, so he would not likely even have to create a coalition to purchase a team.

“Powerful owners like Jerry Jones believe he would be a great addition to the NFL, to say nothing of the ability to pay top dollar, in cash, for a franchise to his liking as they become available,” CBS wrote.

The only problem for Bezos is that there isn’t any team on the market right now, though some say the Seattle Seahawks may be next on the auction block after the death of previous owner, Paul Allen last year. The Denver Broncos may also end up posting a for-sale sign outside Mile High Stadium as heirs to former owner Pat Bowlen have been filing lawsuits against each other.

Some are even speculating that Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder may be hinting that he might sell the team to Bezos with their budding D.C. friendship, too. Some have wondered if Bezos is moving his official residence to D.C. to be closer to the seat of government to lobby for Amazon, not to mention closer to his hobby newspaper, and… maybe his new NFL team?

