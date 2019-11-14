WATCH: Brits Bash Each Other with Exercise Equipment in Wild Gym Fight

A group of gym members in England have found themselves banned for life, after they used exercise equipment to attack each other in a wild gym fight.

The incredible footage shows one fighter using a metal bar to smash a counter that another scrapper had just jumped over. In another scene, a man hits another man in the head with a metal bar.

Watch:

so man are fighting in the gym now wow pic.twitter.com/IIa7O1BWUz — Élls (@ellenew3) November 13, 2019

In a Facebook post to their members, the Ab Salute Gym in Brentwood apologized to their members, and called the melee an “isolated incident.”

This was an isolated incident which has never happened in any of our 5 establishments in the 10 years we have been open. We do not condone violence in any of our gyms and take this very seriously. The police are aware and appropriate action is being taken. The individuals concerned have been banned from our gyms for life. We do our very best to safeguard all members of the public and our staff across all gyms. We are deeply sorry to anyone who witnessed this incident or has been affected by it. We are aware that videos are going around on social media and would be very thankful if these videos could be removed.

According to the Essex Police, A 17-year-old boy suffered bruising and cuts and a 27-year-old man suffered a cut above his eye.

