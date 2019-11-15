NFL Legends, Fans Erupt After Myles Garrett’s Vicious Helmet Attack on Mason Rudolph

Myles Garrett
Getty Images/Stacy Revere

Near the end of Thursday night’s game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers, a brief melee erupted where Browns lineman Myles Garrett swung a helmet at the exposed head of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Reactions have been swift with few standing up for Garrett. The Browns player has seen near universal condemnation for his actions. Reactions range from believing Garrett should be suspended for using a helmet like a weapon, to others who believe the Browns defender should be arrested and prosecuted for the attack.

