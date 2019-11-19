Dolphins Cut Mark Walton After Arrest for Alleged Assault on Pregnant Woman

The Miami Dolphins have cut running back Mark Walton after he was arrested for allegedly punching a pregnant woman.

Walton was arrested in Davie, Florida, after police were called about a woman being pushed against a wall on Tuesday. The woman also said that she was punched several times in the face. Police say the woman is five weeks pregnant with Walton’s child, TMZ reported.

A police report noted that the woman had visible bruises on her face when they arrived.

Walton was booked for aggravated battery against a pregnant woman, which is a 2nd-degree felony with a maximum 15-year prison sentence.

Walton was already serving a four-game suspension for violating the league’s conduct rules after a series of three arrests earlier this year.

TMZ posted a video allegedly showing Walton being tased by police after a high-speed case back in May.

After this latest scrape with the law, the Dolphins finally cut bait with Walton. They released the 22-year-old player on Tuesday.

Walton, who was only drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 4th round of the NFL Draft last year, played but seven games for the Dolphins this season.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.