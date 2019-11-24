Weak 12: Most of the NFL Season Done, Most Seats Remain Empty

Empty Seats
The NFL’s 100th season is going into its final stretch with only five weeks of regular season play remaining, but Week 12 is still “weak” for many teams trying to get fans into those empty seats.

The Chicago Bears took some growling for the lack of fans in the seats at Soldier Field, this weekend, despite beating the New York Giants 19-14:

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t tame the jungle very well, either, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10 at Paul Brown Stadium. Apparently, loads of empty seats kept watch on the game:

As always seems to be the unfortunate case this season, the Washington Redskins are still having troubles getting seats filled at FedEx Field, even though they toppled the Detroit Lions in a close 19-16:

The Philadelphia Eagles had trouble filling Lincoln Financial Field, too. But fans would only have seen them get crushed by the Seattle Seahawks 17-9. So, maybe it was for the best:

But it seems like the biggest stones were being thrown at the Atlanta Falcons who not only lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-22, but couldn’t get anyone out at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to even see their loss:

