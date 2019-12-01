WATCH: Auburn Fan Consumed by Hedges During Victory Celebration

Rushing the field is a great thing, when you actually have clear access to the field. If you try to rush the field through a giant hedge, things can backfire.

That lesson, was learned by a jubilant Auburn fan after Saturday’s Iron Bowl.

In the moments following Auburn’s 48-45 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, a woman attempted to rush the field. Instead, the field rushed her.

Watch:

When rushing the field goes wrong… 😬 pic.twitter.com/kXhIId7juE — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 1, 2019

CBS cameras caught the environmental assault in the early moments of the celebration. No matter though, the partying continued well into the night on The Plains, and this woman’s moment in internet history will live on well past that.

Speaking of history, the Tide saw their College Football Playoff dreams go up in smoke after the loss.

