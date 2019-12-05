Springfield Armory 911: A Micro Pistol with Full-Sized Features

The Springfield Armory 911 is a micro pistol with remarkable grip panels, night sights, an ambidextrous safety, and maximum concealability.

The model we have is chambered in .380 and with G10 Octo-Grip panels that lock the gun in place in the hand.

The pistol can came from the factory with AmeriGlo Pro-Glo night sights, the front sight of which stands out in daylight, glowing bright green to make target acquisition quick and easy.

The 911’s ambidextrous safety is a plus as well, as is the minimalist design and light weight, both of which contribute to the pistol’s maximum concealability.

The 911 is a micro pistol that shoots like a standard-sized gun. To date we have run numerous self-defense rounds through it from Winchester, Federal, and Remington, as well as a variety of full metal jackets from various makers. The verdict in all cases was the same–the 911 shoots whatever it is fed.

The 911 comes with two magazines. One that holds six rounds and a second that holds seven. Its weight of less than 13 ounces makes it perfect for pocket or purse carry. It is also well-suited to completely disappear under a t-t-shirt while in a CrossBreed Mini-Tuck, which is the way we plan to carry it.

