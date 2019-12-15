Navy Veteran Surprised with Car at Charlotte Checkers Hockey Game

A Navy veteran received an early Christmas gift this year after a few sponsors at a recent Charlotte Checkers hockey game teamed up to present her with a car on Friday night.

U.S. Navy Veteran Ashley Williams, who recently moved to Charlotte, served in the Navy for six years, where she earned many medals and commendations.

She currently works with Goodwill Industries and volunteers in groups that help to empower women seeking a supportive community when times are rough.

“I started paying attention to the homeless veterans we have here,” said Williams. “Some of them were my friends. I just wanted to help, honestly.”

But Williams has been doing all of this without a vehicle of her own, relying on public transportation or a borrowed car to get to where she needs to go to give back to her community.

“There were times where I was on the bus. there were times I did Uber. I even, currently I’m borrowing a good friend’s car,” Williams said.

That is where Veterans Bridge Home comes into the picture. The local veterans’ nonprofit nominated her to receive the newly-refurbished vehicle on behalf of GEICO, Calliber Collision, Scott Bridge Honda, and the Charlotte Checkers.

“She came here not asking for anything. She came here to give. And so the least thing we could do is give to her,” said Tommy Rieman, with Veterans Bridge Home.

Williams received the keys to her refurbished vehicle on the ice, along with a bonus prize in the trunk.

“And I got an air fryer,” Williams said.