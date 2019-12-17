Anthony Rendon: Skipping White House Visit Was ‘Payback’ at Trump

Former Washington Nationals infielder Anthony Rendon said he skipped the team’s visit to the White House as “payback,” because the president canceled a golf game.

The third baseman, who recently signed a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, insists that he had a round of golf scheduled with Trump and Stephen Strasburg and Ryan Zimmerman. But Trump reportedly canceled the game. As a result, Reardon claimed that he skipped the team’s visit because of the round of golf that never happened.

“We were supposed to golf together, and he didn’t show up,” Rendon told USA Today. “So that was a little (payback) for him. We were supposed to play at Trump International.”

Still, the 29-year-old free agent admitted that he was just joking about the “payback” claim, and the real reason he couldn’t make the visit is that he was helping his wife move their belongings to a different home and the White House visit was rescheduled messing up his plans.

“I wanted to go so bad,” Rendon said of the White House visit adding that he is from Texas, and that means, “I think you guys know which views we lean towards.

“I was actually told that the White House visit wasn’t supposed to be until Wednesday,” Rendon added. “I was already packing up the house, my wife was already back home in Houston, so I was going to fly back up Wednesday morning.”

In the end, Rendon already had plans when they told him the day of the White House visit had been rescheduled to Monday.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.