Watch: Bad Dog! Escaped Canine Hounds Cycling Race Competitors

A Belgian cycling race was pushed into chaos Sunday when a runaway dog ran out onto the course and enthusiastically chased riders, with commentators at one stage awarding the canine provisional third place in the crowded field.

Video recorded at the Druivencross cyclocross race in the Flemish Overijse region of Belgium shows the pooch running loose in the path of the racers with its leash still attached to its collar.

The video shows the canine first following competitors Tom Pidcock and Quinten Hermans but, after appearing to briefly get distracted, soon became fixated on Dutch rider Mathieu Van Der Poel’s bike and chased its back wheel as the race leader hit the pedals towards the start of the second lap of the race.

Several people, fans and officials alike, attempted to catch the dog but the pup proved elusive.

Cyclists had to dodge the dog, as well as spectators who ran out to try to capture the canine. One cyclist briefly had to stop to avoid hitting the dog as it chased after other bikes.

The unofficial competitor was eventually escorted off the course without any injuries with its owner reassured his dog had well and truly had its day.