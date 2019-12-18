WATCH: Raiders Fans Brawled, Destroyed Coliseum After Final Game in Oakland

Raiders
Getty Images/Stephen Dunn

Raiders fans let the players know that they were none too pleased, after the silver and black choked away a 13-point lead in their final game in Oakland.

However, as it turns out, they didn’t confine the voicing of their displeasure to mere booing, they also brawled with security and trashed the Oakland Coliseum.

The team’s final two games are on the road. The loss to the lowly Jaguars dropped the Raiders to 6-8 on the season and ensured that they can finish no better than .500.

