WATCH: Raiders Fans Brawled, Destroyed Coliseum After Final Game in Oakland

Raiders fans let the players know that they were none too pleased, after the silver and black choked away a 13-point lead in their final game in Oakland.

However, as it turns out, they didn’t confine the voicing of their displeasure to mere booing, they also brawled with security and trashed the Oakland Coliseum.

Your ownership moved you out and you take it out your frustration out on the place you so called “home” yeah gtfo of my coliseum pic.twitter.com/RdNDmdjwmg — Gabriel Hernandez (@gamerathletics) December 16, 2019

Things are descending into chaos in Oakland. Media has been asked to leave the field as security engaged in full-on brawl with a fan. Another woman gushed blood from her forehead, appearing as if she had been hit by trash heading for the field. pic.twitter.com/zOlImU7hEh — Torrey Hart (@torreyhart) December 16, 2019

Fans decided to tear off a Raiders banner at the Coliseum ὄ pic.twitter.com/LUXlt65X4B — Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) December 16, 2019

This Raiders fan wasn't leaving the Coliseum Sunday for the last time without some memorabilia 😂 (via @NBCSRaiders)pic.twitter.com/BL37aEgwU5 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 17, 2019

The team’s final two games are on the road. The loss to the lowly Jaguars dropped the Raiders to 6-8 on the season and ensured that they can finish no better than .500.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn