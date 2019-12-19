Ezekiel Elliott’s Father Facing Charges After His Serval Cat Attacks Dog

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s father is facing a slew of serious charges after his illegally owned serval cat got loose and attacked a dog.

This week, the Ohio Department of Agriculture announced that Stacy Elliott – also known as Stacy El-Muhammad – will be charged with 21 different counts stemming from an October incident when his serval cat was shot and killed after attacking a dog.

Serval Update. Investigators from Ohio Dept of Ag are executing a search warrant at the home of Stacy Elliott – father of former OSU running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Fairfield County property is adjacent to the neighborhood where a Serval cat was shot by a deputy Sunday. pic.twitter.com/RGhsK0P6Ew — Ted Hart (@hartted) October 16, 2019

According to WCMH in Ohio:

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, investigators spoke with Elliott, who claimed he was keeping the serval, but wasn’t the owner. Investigators said they were able to use the animal’s microchip to trace its ownership, determining it had been sold to Elliott, who does not hold the required permit to own a serval in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Agriculture filed nine charges against Elliott: • Failure to notify of dangerous wild animal (DWA) escape

• Falsification

• Obstruction of official business

• Allowing DWA to escape

• Failure to notify law enforcement of DWA escape

• Failure to have DWA signage at property entrance

• Possession of a DWA

• Failure to obtain DWA permit

• Failure to have DWA signage on cage

Of those charges, eight are first-degree misdemeanors. In Ohio, a first-degree misdemanor carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, WCMH reports.

