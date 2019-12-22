Weak 16: Christmas Week Delivers More Empty Seats to the NFL

Empty Seats
AP Photo/Dave Einsel

With only one more week of regular season play to go, it does not seem as if the NFL got its holiday wishes for full attendance at their games.

With some time still to go at press time at Lincoln Financial Field, a mid-air shot of the Philadelphia Eagles game seemed to show quite a few empty seats when the Dallas Cowboys came to town:

The Cleveland Browns’ FirstEnergy Stadium also came in for some finger pointing when the Baltimore Ravens winged in to cream the home team 31-15:

Next, as always seems to be the case, fans noticed the empty seats at FedEx Field when the New York Giants beat the home team Washington Redskins 41-35:

The Miami Dolphins pulled a squeaker 38-35 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium, but some fans thought it was hard to get fans in the seats:

Another perennial problem child is the Los Angeles Chargers, losing to the Oakland Raiders at halftime when we went to press. Fans saw many empty seats at StubHub Center:

The Denver Broncos’ Empower Field at Mile High came in for some slings and arrows, too, over its empty seats before the game against the Detroit Lions was over:

The Indianapolis Colts toppled the Carolina Panthers in a lopsided 38-6 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium, but fans were wondering where everyone was at:

Finally, one team that has taken a beating over its empty seats all season is the Atlanta Falcons. And once again, Mercedes-Benz Stadium came in for some pointed remarks even though the Falcons beat the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars 24-12:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.