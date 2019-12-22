Weak 16: Christmas Week Delivers More Empty Seats to the NFL

With only one more week of regular season play to go, it does not seem as if the NFL got its holiday wishes for full attendance at their games.

With some time still to go at press time at Lincoln Financial Field, a mid-air shot of the Philadelphia Eagles game seemed to show quite a few empty seats when the Dallas Cowboys came to town:

Proof of how far the @NFL has fallen. Look at all the empty seats in the 1st quarter of 2 teams fighting for the NFC East title. One of them is “America’s team” even, the @dallascowboys I can’t wait until this league dies and gets back to its roots. pic.twitter.com/osajBoNtnV — ConservativeChris (@ExElitePwrlftr) December 22, 2019

The Cleveland Browns’ FirstEnergy Stadium also came in for some finger pointing when the Baltimore Ravens winged in to cream the home team 31-15:

Next, as always seems to be the case, fans noticed the empty seats at FedEx Field when the New York Giants beat the home team Washington Redskins 41-35:

I’m sure if you walked up to the gates right now, they’d probably just let you walk in. Those who bought tickets and showed up, however, are almost exclusively #Giants fans. pic.twitter.com/LFVXJKJtVz — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) December 22, 2019

@Redskins place getting more empty every week. And seats getting more taken out every year. #WakeUp #HTTR pic.twitter.com/JnIdVgK6KN — George “G Money Baggs” (@G_Money_Baggs) December 22, 2019

The Miami Dolphins pulled a squeaker 38-35 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium, but some fans thought it was hard to get fans in the seats:

An overtime nail biter @MiamiDolphins empty seats Do they still kneel @nfl games? pic.twitter.com/jhJWiymhge — 🇺🇸 Mister West 🇺🇸 (@gwpuffnstuff) December 22, 2019

Miami kicks the game-winning FG as time expires in OT and the empty seats go wild! #CINvsMIA pic.twitter.com/dWa38asW1P — Hayden! (@HeavensFX) December 22, 2019

Another perennial problem child is the Los Angeles Chargers, losing to the Oakland Raiders at halftime when we went to press. Fans saw many empty seats at StubHub Center:

Probably not shown on tv, a lot of empty premium seats at 50 yard line on #Chargers side. #raiders pic.twitter.com/uXXmk4A54h — K.C. Alfred (@KCAlfredPhoto) December 22, 2019

When you thought you were going to a Chargers home game, but accidentally end up at a Raiders home game in LA @ScottKaplan @ScottandBR @DSmithShow @MartyCaswell pic.twitter.com/xi2siVrPeU — Michael Meza (@M_Maze) December 22, 2019

And look at the "home" side More empty seats and red ushers than LA Spanos fans. pic.twitter.com/VmwhBpHBPi — R.I.P SD Chargers (1961-2016) 👎🏼 (@antilachargers) December 22, 2019

Why do I see empty seats? https://t.co/n45c1tCWXH — M.T. Covington (@MTCovington) December 22, 2019

The Denver Broncos’ Empower Field at Mile High came in for some slings and arrows, too, over its empty seats before the game against the Detroit Lions was over:

I know there are quite a few empty seats, but I'm impressed by those faithful to the Broncos. pic.twitter.com/9lF0pUqYR3 — Michelle (@MichelleCoronel) December 22, 2019

Great Day for some early Winter football!!! 65ish and sunny!! A LOT of EMPTY seats tho!!! Where is #Broncoscountry?? pic.twitter.com/frJOyM5IxR — Eric English (@EricEnglish777) December 22, 2019

Lions @ Broncos RT @ryne_wille: @[me] 2:00 left in the first pic.twitter.com/7CGtpjHqHP — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 22, 2019

How many empty seats today? pic.twitter.com/XsUKYx84jZ — Mopar Milty (@MoparMilton) December 22, 2019

The Indianapolis Colts toppled the Carolina Panthers in a lopsided 38-6 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium, but fans were wondering where everyone was at:

Colts fans seen enough, up 38-6 over listless Panther team. 2 punt return TD. @EmptySeatsPics pic.twitter.com/QVIonpdQun — onanyesfbb (@onanyesfbb) December 22, 2019

Finally, one team that has taken a beating over its empty seats all season is the Atlanta Falcons. And once again, Mercedes-Benz Stadium came in for some pointed remarks even though the Falcons beat the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars 24-12:

The view at kickoff.

Somewhere short of capacity. pic.twitter.com/kCaxA82EBq — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) December 22, 2019

@EmptySeatsPics Last game of the year in Atlanta. Attendance soft all year in brand new stadium. pic.twitter.com/kzVYRqpESF — JIM WHITE (@jimtp75) December 22, 2019

#JAXvsATL RT @CraigDrilling: More empty seats than butts in seats at kickoff at the @AtlantaFalcons game today. @[me] pic.twitter.com/ULbailMt87 — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 22, 2019

Lots of fans Disguised as empty seats #JAXvsATL pic.twitter.com/bcr9RT1bMy — Hot Takes With TP3 (@tp3wins) December 22, 2019

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.