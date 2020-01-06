WATCH: Antonio Brown Drops Rap Video ‘Whole Lotta Money’

May people are wondering what Antonio Brown is doing with his spare time. Actually, that may not be true, but let’s just assume a lot of people are wondering what AB is doing with his spare time.

For those who are wondering, the answer is here: He’s making rap videos with scantily-clad women.

In the video for his single, “Whole Lotta Money,” the former Patriots spends just over a minute talking about he has, you guessed it, a “whole lotta money.” He does this while butt models parade around tossing wads of cash.

The video is 2 minutes long, and is NSFW:

While Brown may have a “whole lotta money,” he has a whole lotta less money than he would have had if he had just played football this year. The Patriots and Raiders withheld over $40 million in salary after Brown’s antics got him tossed from the two clubs.

Nonetheless, Brown will likely recoup that amount and more, after he’s reinstated by the NFL. When healthy and on the football field, Brown is the game’s best wide receiver. The league investigation into allegations of rape and sexual misconduct is still ongoing, but it’s expected that Brown will be cleared to sign with a team at some point before training camp.

The former Steeler may need to play on a one year deal prior to signing another big contract. Though, if he keeps his nose clean and plays to his ability, that big contract will definitely come. The question is, can he stay out of trouble?

