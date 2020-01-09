Tim Tebow Receives Invite to Mets Spring Training

Former NFL quarterback turned Minor League baseball player Tim Tebow, is set to participate at Mets spring training for the fourth season in a row.

The Mets announced that the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner is scheduled to report to the team’s training camp next month in Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA Today reported.

Tebow began training for a career in pro-baseball in 2016 and joined the Mets that year. He hit .163 last season at Triple-A Syracuse, but suffered a hand injury that kept him on the bench starting in July.

He has been a huge draw for the minors, always bringing fans to the stands. Tebow has played 161 games over the past two seasons.

Tebow was an Eastern League All-Star in 2018 and batted .273/.336/.399 in 84 games with Double-A Binghamton.

Some analysts thought Tebow might get an invitation to the Majors last season after coming off a solid season in 2018, but the injury ended that possibility.

Tebow was one of eight internal invites to the Mets’ spring training camp. The group includes left-hander David Peterson.

