LSU Players Threatened with Arrest for Smoking Cigars in Locker Room After Winning National Championship

Winning a national championship can get you a cigar, but smoking that cigar in a stadium can also get you arrested.
The LSU Tigers were confronted with that reality on Monday night during their locker room celebration, after defeating the Clemson Tigers 42-25 for the National Championship.
LSU football tweeted a video of quarterback Joe Burrow smoking a cigar after the game:
Get The Nat pic.twitter.com/1udC79q6cc
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2020
Other players got in the act as well:
A Louisiana Monday Night. #LSU pic.twitter.com/akGiRtz3H8
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 14, 2020
However, the good times were soon interrupted by a police officer who came in and informed the players that they would be arrested if they continued to smoke.
Cop just walked into a smokey LSU locker room dead serious and said everyone smoking a cigar is subject to arrest.
— Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) January 14, 2020
No one was arrested.
On a serious note, the cigars were well deserved. The future Cincinnati Bengal (probably) threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for 58 yards and a touchdown.
