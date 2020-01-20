On Monday, the day set aside to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., former ESPN talker Jemele Hill jumped to Twitter with a tweet that focuses on his murder instead of one celebrating his works.

Hill jumped to her Twitter account and tweeted: “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was murdered by white supremacy. That’s it. That’s the tweet.”

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was murdered by white supremacy. That’s it. That’s the tweet. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 20, 2020

The man who confessed to assassinating Dr. King, James Earl Ray, claimed to be a Democrat and died in prison in 1998 from hepatitis C at the age of 70. Despite his initial confession, Ray later recanted and claimed he lied about the murdering King.

Like the assassination of President John Kennedy, a long list of conspiracy theories have risen about the death of King. From claims that the FBI and CIA arranged the hit, to claims that the Mafia or a mysterious and unidentified organization ordered King’s death, the theories had mounted since King’s death in 1968. Indeed, in 1997 members of the King family even claimed that they no longer believed that Ray was the assassin. Others present during the assassination have repeatedly claimed that the U.S. government planned the hit to put an end to King’s political activities.

Currently, the records of the FBI’s investigations are not scheduled to be declassified until the year 2027.

