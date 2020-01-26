Barack Obama Reacts to the Death of Kobe Bryant, Daughter: ‘Unthinkable Day’

Former President Barack Obama reacted to the death of basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter on Sunday, describing their passing as an “unthinkable day.”

“Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act,” Obama wrote in a tweet. “To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents.”

Obama, along with his wife, Michelle, offered “love and prayers” to Bryant’s wife, Vanessa.

“Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day,” Obama added.

Both Bryant and his 13- year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore were killed Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, which reportedly left all five people on board dead.

President Donald Trump also reacted to Bryant’s death on Sunday, describing the tragic incident as “terrible news.”

TMZ reported that Bryant “was known for commuting from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center in DTLA in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper. Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and three of his daughters — Natalia, Bianca, and their newborn Capri.