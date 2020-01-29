NHL Legend Ed Belfour Arrested, Accused of Assaulting Hotel Worker

NHL Legend Eddie Belfour was arrested on Tuesday and charged with attempting to assault a hotel worker in Kentucky.

Belfour, 54, was said to be drunk and disorderly at the Kentucky Grand Hotel in Bowling Green on Tuesday where he reportedly became belligerent with hotel staff, according to TMZ.

The Bowling Green Daily News added that a police report claimed the legendary hockey goalie tried to attack a hotel manager in the bar area. During the altercation, he allegedly smashed a window and pulled a curtain down in the hotel bar.

The police report also says that the Hockey Hall of Famer was found lying on the floor clutching the curtain rod and muttering in slurred speech. He also had trouble standing upright when police tried to get him up from the floor.

Belfour arrested in Kentucky hotel on mischief, alcohol charges https://t.co/5sGP5fzD7b @Globe_Sports pic.twitter.com/uhLJ0NliAT — The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) January 28, 2020

Belfour was booked at Warren County Regional Jail on charges of criminal mischief and public intoxication. In his mug shot, the two-time Olympic gold medal winner is seen leaning toward the camera, grinning and bleary eyed.

Known as “Eddie the Eagle,” Belfour had a 24-year pro hockey career with teams such as the Chicago Blackhawks, the San Jose Sharks, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Florida Panthers. He ranks as the league’s fourth all-time winning goalie and played for the Stanley Cup-winning Dallas Stars in 1999.

