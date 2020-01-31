PETA Accuses Fox of Dissing Kaepernick-Themed Super Bowl Ad

PETA, an animal rights activist group, is accusing Fox of ignoring their animated Super Bowl spot because its cartoon animals take a knee, Kaepernick-style.

The animal rights group claimed that the message of their ad is to take a stand against “speciesism,” TMZ reported.

PETA insists that their ad is meant to “challenge people to expand their concept of injustice to include humans’ injustice against other species.”

During the ad, the animals all take a knee as they hum the Star-Spangled Banner just like former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. And that, PETA claims, is why Fox didn’t want to run the ad.

While Fox executives were in contact with the animal rights group as the network considered the ad, all communication stopped by January 3, they say. PETA added that Fox hasn’t responded to requests to run the ad during times other than the Super Bowl, either.

PETA says it was prepared to pay the more than ten million fee a Super Bowl ad would cost.

This is far from the first time the networks have denied PETA an opportunity to air an ad. The group was denied the ability to air an ad in 2016, as well. And the networks also took a pass on PETA’s “Veggie Love” ad.

