Donald Trump Jr. Helps Teen NASCAR Star Hailee Deegan Get Her Helmet Signed by the President

When 18-year-old NASCAR star Hailie Deegan heard that President Donald Trump was going to attend the Daytona 500, she went on a quest to get Trump to sign her helmet. It was a quest that only the president’s son could facilitate.

Ahead of the big race, Deegan jumped to Twitter to let fans know that she was in the hunt for the president’s autograph.

Today's goal. Get my helmet signed by Trump

Amusingly, Don Trump, Jr., saw the tweet and made one of his own:

DM me… I may know someone.

Sure enough, on Sunday, Don Trump, Jr., proved he is a man of his word and posted a photo of Deegan happily displaying her signed helmet.

“Promises Made… Promises Kept! Great to meet you [Hailie Deegan],” Trump, Jr., posted.

The teenaged racing star also posted a photo of her own:

Deegan was not scheduled to race on Sunday, but she has become a rising star in the racing circuit, having made her debut this month, finishing second to Michael Self in the Feb. 8 ARCA Series season opener.

“I think there’s that aspect of being a girl that does help,” Deegan told the Associated Press. “But, once you get in the car, it don’t matter. No one knows. Most of the time, I have the most aggressive-looking, guy-looking car on the track.”

President Trump became only the second president ever to attend the Daytona 500. Not only did he issue the “start your engines” call, but he took the famed presidential limo “The Beast” for a victory lap around the track.

WATCH: In The Beast, @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS take a lap around the Daytona International Speedway before the start of the #DAYTONA500!

