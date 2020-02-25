Tim Tebow Would Rather Be Known for Saving ‘A Lot of Babies’ than ‘Winning the Super Bowl’

Former NFL player Tim Tebow recently said that he would rather be known as someone who saves babies, than for being a Super Bowl champion.

The current Double-A baseball player spoke at a banquet for Kansans for Life and said that his pro-life activism “really does mean a lot more than winning the Super Bowl,” National Rights to Life News reported.

“One day, when you look back, and people are talking about you, and they say, ‘Oh my gosh, what are you going to be known for? Are you going to say Super Bowl, or we saved a lot of babies?” the Heisman Trophy winner continued.

The baseball star related the story about his own mother’s decision not to abort him even though doctors said the pregnancy could “cost her life.”

“You see, my mom 32 years ago had doctors tell her she needed to abort me because if she didn’t, it was going to cost her life,” Tebow said. “And they didn’t even believe that I was a baby. They thought I was a tumor.

“When I was born, they found out the placenta wasn’t actually attached,” Tebow continued. “So, the doctor looked at my mom after 37 years of being a doctor and said, ‘This is the biggest miracle I’ve ever seen because I’m not sure how he’s alive.’… I’m so grateful that my mom trusted God with my life and her life.

“What you’re doing here matters. You’re fighting for life. You’re fighting for people that can’t fight for themselves. And my question to you is: Are you willing to stand up in the face of persecution, in the face of adversity, in the face of criticism, when other people are going to say it’s not worth it when other people won’t stand beside you?” Tebow concluded.

