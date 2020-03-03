WATCH: Mike Tyson: I Fear the ‘Annihilator’ I Used to Be

On a recent episode of his podcast, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight champion became emotional and extremely passionate when describing how he sometimes he feels “like a bitch” for not wanting the person he was as a fighter to come out again.

While speaking with fellow former boxing champ Sugar Ray Leonard, Tyson spoke at length about how empty he felt after boxing, and how hard it was to move on from being the “annihilator” he was as a fighter.

Watch:

Mike Tyson in tears reflecting on his days as the baddest man on the planet. “The reason why I’m crying is cuz I’m not that person no more”pic.twitter.com/AKmU6LyRK7 — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) March 2, 2020

“Sometimes I feel like a bitch because I don’t want that person to come out … ’cause if he comes out hell is coming with him.”

Tyson continued, “I know the art of fighting, I know the art of war. That’s all I’ve ever studied. That’s why I’m so feared, that’s why they feared me when I was in the ring. I was an annihilator, that’s all I was born for.

“Now those days are gone. It’s empty, I’m nothing. I’m working on being the art of humbleness. That’s the reason I’m crying, ’cause I’m not that person no more, and I miss him.”

Tyson, 53, made it clear that he wasn’t speaking about his mental state as a fighter to make himself sound tough. Instead, he was explaining how hard it was to move on from that mentality, and how much he fears its return.

“And, it’s not funny at all. It’s not cool like I’m a tough guy. It’s just that I hate that guy, I’m scared of him.”

Mike Tyson amassed 50 career wins (44 Ko’s) as a heavyweight fighter. His 91-second knockout of Michael Spinks made him the lineal heavyweight champion. He retired from boxing in 2005.

