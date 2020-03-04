WATCH: Islanders’ Boychuk Cut After Taking Skate to the Face

Every now and then hockey reminds us that players not only need to be on the lookout for pucks and fists to the face, a skate can come in and ruin your day as well.

On Tuesday, Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk slammed into Canadiens winger Artturi Lehkonen just in front of the New York netminder. As Lehkonen fell forward, his skate flew up and hit Boychuk directly in the face.

Johnny Boychuk rushes off the ice after taking Artturi Lehkonen's skate to the face. Very scary. pic.twitter.com/NwpIQAzznP — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 4, 2020

This is scary, Johnny Boychuk rushes off the ice after taking a skate to the eye/face pic.twitter.com/tmLMFy7vfq — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 4, 2020

Boychuk, 36, immediately raced off the ice to get medical attention.

After the game, the Islanders would only say that Boychuk was still being evaluated. Boychuk is known as a prolific hitter, through 63 games he’s amassed 130 hits.

The Canadiens won the game, 6-2.

