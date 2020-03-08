NHL Shuts Down Media Access to Dressing Rooms over Coronavirus Fears

The National Hockey League has decided to follow a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control, and shut down their dressing rooms to reporters due to concerns over the coronavirus.

According to TSN’s senior hockey reporter Frank Seravalli, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association, and Major League Baseball, are set to follow suit.

Starting today, #NHL plans to close dressing room access to media, on recommendation of Centers for Disease Control in effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. NBA, MLB and MLS are expected to follow. Media availabilities will now be conducted in formal press conference areas. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 7, 2020

The restrictions to media access are not the only countermeasures that leagues are taking to combat the spread of the virus, known officially in medical circles as Covid-19. On Friday, the NBA sent a memo to their teams telling them to make preparations for playing games in empty arenas, if the need arises.

Over the weekend, the NFL announced that they were postponing their Consumer Products Summit which was scheduled to take place in Tampa.

