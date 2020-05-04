ESPN Survey: Fans Want Sports Back, But Without Spectators

A recent survey conducted by ESPN shows that fans definitely want their sports back. Though, they’d prefer to watch on television, as opposed to going to the stadium.

The survey, known as the ESPN Coronavirus Lockdown Fan Study, sought input form 1,004 adult sports fans. According to the results, 65% of fans approved of a return to sports even if it meant fans could not attend. A larger majority, 76%, said they would approve of a return to sports without fans coupled with players being kept in hotels and closely monitored.

According to ESPN:

Whenever sports do return, 88% of study participants who consider themselves avid sports fans said they plan to watch as much sports as they can. The ESPN Coronavirus Lockdown Fan Study was conducted nationwide April 17-20 with subsequent waves scheduled over the next few months to monitor and track any important shifts in fan sentiment

Games without fans has been a common theme across all sports leagues, as reports emerge about plans to return. In addition, several leagues, most notably the NBA, are working out ways of keeping players in “bubbles.” The primary purpose of which would be to regulate player movement and access from the public. Having players in designated areas would also make testing much easier.

