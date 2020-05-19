PA Gov. Wolf Blasts Ben Roethlisberger for Defying Lockdown Orders with Barbershop Visit

Pennsylvania’s Democrat Governor took a slap at Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for visiting a barbershop in violation of the state’s coronaviraus lockdown orders.

Roethlisberger was seen getting a haircut and beard trim in a video on the Steelers Twitter feed on Monday. But Gov. Tom Wolf was furious that the beautification was done in Pennsylvania and against his lockdown orders.

The barbershop is reportedly located in the Pittsburgh suburb of Sewickley, according to TMZ Sports.

The governor pointed out that salons and barbershops in the area have not yet been allowed to re-open.

“My concern is just a general concern,” Wolf said on Tuesday in response to the team’s video. “Anybody who puts himself or herself into harm’s way is something that I think we have to try to avoid.

“When you go to something like a barbershop and you’re not protected, I don’t care who you are, the chances of that virus actually wreaking havoc on your life increases,” Wolfe fumed.

“I don’t personally think any Pennsylvanian ought to take that chance. I certainly don’t want to take that chance myself,” the liberal gov. concluded.

The Steelers didn’t expect their video to become controversial. With scenes of the QB tossing a football, it was supposed to highlight the fact that Roethlisberger’s elbow injury is on the mend.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.